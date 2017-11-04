Sindh Bank inaugurates state-of-the-art off-site ATM

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Bank officially inaugurated its state of the art off-site ATM at the Commissioner House, Karachi. Present at the occasion were Sindh Bank President Tariq Ahsan and the Commissioner Karachi Division Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Sindh Bank Director Muhammad Bilal Sheikh, and members of senior management of Sindh Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan thanked Ejaz Ahmed Khan for giving Sindh Bank this opportunity of installing an ATM booth at the Commissioner House Karachi, he added that the position of Sindh Bank is tremendously strengthened by earning the trust and confidence of its customers through the product and services that it delivers. With the Bank’s country-wide network of 300 on-line branches (including 40 upcoming branches) and more than 240 ATM’s and after the merger of Summit Bank into Sindh Bank, Sindh Bank will become a bank with almost 500 on-line branches. The bank is committed to serving our valued customers by providing them with innovative financial solutions, so they can manage their finances on the go by conducting their transactions through a variety of channels which include services such as, cash withdrawal, cash deposit, balance inquiry, mini statements, funds transfer (IBFT) bill payments etc.

Ejaz Ahmed Khan thanked Bilal Sheikh, Tariq Ahsan and the team of Sindh Bank. He further said that this facility would go a long way in taking care and serving the small banking needs of the employees of the Commissioner House and ATM users of other offices close by. He said he is looking forward to a mutually beneficial working relationship between the two.

Muhammad Bilal Sheikh thanked Ejaz Ahmed Khan and stated that Sindh Bank Limited was established on December 26, 2010, with a paid up capital of Rs10 billion, wholly contributed by the Government of Sindh. It commenced full-fledged operations in April 2011 and during the last six years the Bank has emerged as the fastest growing institution in Pakistan’s banking industry by opening 300 (including 40 upcoming branches) on-line branches in 151 cities. Sindh Bank during the first nine months of 2017, maintained satisfactory growth in deposits, advances and profitability.