Sindh, Balochistan industries to be provided with RLNG: SSGC

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Liquefied Natural Gas may be an expensive fuel but given the widening demand-supply gap of natural gas, it is still a better alternative for industries.

This was stated by Lt. General (R) Javed Zia, Chairman, SSGC while speaking as the chief guest at the meeting organized by the office bearers of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). The Chairman was accompanied by SSGC’s Senior Management.

The Chairman said that the lifting of the moratorium on new industrial connections and availability of RLNG to the industriesis a positive development. He said that so far SSGC has received more than 550 applications for RLNG connections and has already started providing RLNG connections.

‘This was SSGC Chairman’s first visit to any trade association since his appointment on the Company’s Board of Directors in November 2017. The Chairman said that he has visited KCCI in the past, on one occasion as the DG Rangers and at the other time as the Ambassador to Libya.

He said that one of the primary objectives of this visit was to seek KCCI support for wading off many challenges faced by SSGC including the issue of gas theft which is one of the contributory factors behind the menace of Unaccounted-for-Gas or line losses that has severely impacted the Company’s financial position. The KCCI office bearers led by Muffasar Atta Malik, President KCCI assured the Chairman and his team that KCCI will leave no stone unturned in discouraging those industrial units engaged in gas theft and will support SSGC wholeheartedly in this regard.