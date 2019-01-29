Sindh Assembly’s injured-friendly law

THE Sindh Assembly, on Monday, unanimously passed two bills, one for the establishment of Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology in Karachi with its satellites spread all over Sindh and the other – Sindh Injured Persons compulsory Medical Treatment Bill to provide immediate treatment to the injured without the mandatory and complicated medico-legal process hindering medical assistance at all the public and private hospitals of the province to save their lives.

The Sindh Government must be credited with the landmark initiative that would go a long way in prompt provision of medical assistance to the injured without waiting for medico-legal formalities. No one can dispute the importance of medico-legal reports as these help law enforcing agencies in investigating the causes of injuries or accidents. However, safety of life should be the priority and medical assistance must be provided without any delay. This consideration should have been there from the very beginning but they say it is never late to mend. A few years back emergency treatment was provided to patients only in those hospitals which had a Medico-Legal Officer and some patients especially victims of target killing in Karachi expired because of their shifting from one institution to another. Then the court intervened and all hospitals were required to provide treatment in emergency cases. The Sindh Government has done well by requiring the private hospital too to provide medical treatment to the injured as government-owned facilities are non-existent in some areas and every single moment is precious in some emergencies as it could mean saving of a life or allow it to perish. We hope that the good example set by the Sindh Assembly would be replicated by other provinces as well.

