Sindh Assembly passes resolution against Israeli atrocities

The provincial assembly passed a resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza and expressed grief over martyrdoms of innocent Palestinians here on Friday.

The resolution was tabled by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Speaking on the resolution, the chief minister said that they condemned the atrocities of Israel against Palestinians.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali said that today all Muslims stood shoulder to shoulder with their Palestinian brethren.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. said that Masjid-e-Aqsa was attacked on the day of Jumat-ul-wida. Murad said that so far 235 innocent Palestinians had sacrificed their lives.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the decision of ceasefire was appreciated.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the federal government to give a strong message to the world as they stood by the government on the issue.

Paksitan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader Bilal Ghaffar also condemned the atrocities in Palestine.

Bilal Ghaffar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a leader of Muslims.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and other lawmakers also spoke on the resolution.

The PA, later, introduced the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Media Practitioners Bill 2021.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with the speaker in the chair.