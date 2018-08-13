Sindh Assembly Members take oath in an impressive ceremony

Px04-010 KARACHI: Nov04  Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani presiding over the provincial assembly session in Karachi. ONLINE PHOTO by Saeed Iqbal

KARACHI : Newly elected members of the 15th provincial assembly of Sindh took their oath in an impressive ceremony on Monday.

The oath was administered by Siraj Khan Durrani, speaker of the previous assembly Sindh.

Durrani also nominated by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as the speaker of the newly elected provincial assembly administered oath to the members in Urdu, Sindhi and English.

An extremely congenial atmosphere was registered during the ceremony among the members pertaining to different political parties, mainly comprising PPP, PTI and MQM.

