Sindh Assembly grants Hindu widows right to remarry

Staff Reporter

In the last working session of its current tenure, the Sindh Assembly passed a law allowing Hindu widows to remarry of their own freewill provided that a period of six months has lapsed after their husbands’ deaths. Hindu women were also granted the right to file a petition for the termination of their marriages.

The bill, titled the Sindh Hindu Marriage Act, 2016 (Amendment) Bill, 2018, was moved by Pakistan Muslim League – Functional (PML-F) parliamentary leader Nand Kumar Goklani. “The Hindu community, especially their widows, suffer a lot because of outdated customs and traditions that don’t allow them to remarry in our society,” said Goklani. Parliamentary Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Law Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar supported the law, which was passed unanimously.

A heated exchange of words took place between Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) – Pakistan MPA Kamran Akhtar when the latter brought up the issue of the quota system in the province in a call attention notice.

Akhtar inquired about the number of people appointed on the quota system during the tenure of the current government. He termed the quota system a ‘mass killing of educated youth’. He also alleged that jobs were being sold in the province and people with fake domiciles were being appointed.

The MQM-Pakistan MPA quoted the chief minister, who had claimed that thousands of jobs had been created in Sindh. Akhtar asked whether those jobs were given on merit. As he continued his speech during the call attention notice, the deputy speaker turned his microphone off.

Khuhro informed the House that 69 people were appointed in the services and general administration department in a year on the quota for deceased employees’ family members, adding that appointments in other departments had been made separately.

Akhtar, however, was not satisfied with Khuhro’s reply. He continued speaking to which Khuhro remarked, “Maybe he will learn”, prompting the deputy speaker to add that the MPA would not be elected next time.