Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Friday signed the summary moved by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for the dissolution of the provincial assembly just a day before the completion of its five-year constitutional term. “The summary of dissolution of Sindh Provincial Assembly has been signed,” the governor tweeted.

After the dissolution of the PA, the Sindh cabinet has also been dissolved while CM Murad will continue holding his post till a caretaker successor is appointed.

While confirming the development, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the Sindh governor has dissolved the provincial assembly on the advice of the chief minister. “[The] summary has been approved & notification is being issued shortly.”