Sindh Assembly demands simultaneous elections

Sindh Assembly demanded Supreme Court (SC) to order simultaneous elections across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari penned down a letter to Supreme Court (SC) and demanded simultaneous elections in the national and provincial assemblies. He further told about the unrest situation in the province after the SC verdict regarding the Punjab elections.

The PA’s deputy speaker discussed various aspects of the constitution and approved a resolution demanding national and provincial assembly elections to be held on the same day.Rehana Leghari said that PA lawmakers emphasized that it is the exclusive power of the Parliament to legislate, adding that the 18th Amendment empowered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct free and fair elections.

The letter further reads that the ECP has been empowered under Articles 218, 219, and 224 to hold free and fair elections, while no political party should influence the electoral process while remaining in power.The deputy speaker further stated that the country is facing a constitutional crisis as articles 218, 219 and 224 are not being followed.“Supreme Court’s order does not comply with the mentioned articles of the Constitution,” Rehana Leghari said.The letter stated that according to the last census, Punjab has the highest number of seats, If elections are held in one province first, it will have a direct impact on the other provinces.