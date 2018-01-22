Sindh Assembly adopts motion against Imran, Rashid

KARACHI : The Sindh Assembly has approved the resolution against the Pakistan chairman Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rashid condemning their derogatory remarks against the parliament in which they cursed it.

The resolution was submitted by the MQM member Zarfar Jamali.

The resolution contained that the Imran and Sheikh Rashid had committed the crime by humiliating the Parliament, therefore they should publically offered apology. In his speech during the session PPP’s Nisar Khuro lashed out Imran and said, “By flying the airplane of party leader, apparently Jahangir Tareen, he could not damage the sanctity of the Parliament.”

“Imran Khan should return the amount he had withdrawn from Parliament, which was cursed by him, as its member as entire nation has strong anger on his statement,” he said. The other members have also strongly condemned the Imran during the session.

However, talking to media the PTI member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sherzaman criticized the PPP and said that PPP’s real face has been disclosed today as PPP could not submit any resolution against a person, pointing out former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, for his derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court which had disqualified him.

Orignally published by INP