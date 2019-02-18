Sindh archives to be transformed on modern lines: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Sindh Archives will be transformed on modern lines and it will be equipped with modern tools so that treasure of historical and public record could be preserved and protected.

The Provincial Advisor expressed this while visiting Sindh Archives on Monday. Secretary Information & Archives Imran Atta Soomro and Director Archives Zulifqar Ali Makhdoom also accompanied him.

The Advisor was apprised that Sindh Archives had the collection of three century old manuscript, journals and newspapers. Chemical technology and micro filming techniques are required for the preservation of the old records so that people and researchers could be facilitated. On the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that plan should be prepared to transform Sindh Archives into the state of art institution so that foreign and local researchers as well university students could get easy access to these valuable records.

He said that importance of archives is increasing day by day the world over and nations have to brought their historical material before the world for the stability of their identity.

“Sindh has rich culture and heritage and Indus civilization is reckoned as one of the oldest civilization of the world,” he said and added that it is need of hour to acquaint world with the message of Sufis and Saints of Sindh that is based on principles of non-violence.

