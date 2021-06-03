Sindh announces to stop salaries of employees refusing COVID-19 vaccination

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the finance department to stop the salaries of government employees reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a deadly virus that has so far claimed more than 21,000 lives in Pakistan.

The CM House in a tweet said that the salaries of the employees will be stopped from the month of July that marks the start of a new fiscal year across the country.

The decision comes after the chief minister chaired a meeting of the provincial coronavirus Task Force to review the overall situation in the province and statistics of vaccination.

Sindh has, according to the provincial health department, administered vaccine jabs to 1,550,553 people in the province so far. 1,121,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while the remaining 429,000 are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The meeting was briefed that 78,799 people were administered doses in the province in the last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that more than 79.53 million people have been vaccinated across the country so far.

Earlier this month, NCOC head Asad Umar said that the government aimed at vaccinating 70 million people in the country by the end of this year.

He further said that efforts are being made to vaccinate the maximum people in order to avoid restrictions on Eidul Azha that will fall next month.

