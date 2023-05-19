Sindh announces summer vacation 2023 for schools; check dates here

KARACHI – Summer vacations in Sindh for all public and private educational institutions will be of two months duration this year.

Sindh Education Department announced that the two-month-long vacation will start on June 1 and end on July 31.

In a statement, Secretary Education Akbar Laghari said summer holidays have been announced in line with the decision taken by the steering committee. The official also clarified that no decision has been taken to extend the holidays.

He also maintained that the schedule of summer vacation would be applicable to all public and private schools.

The provincial authorities announced the summer vacation dates as prevailing heat-wave-like conditions are expected in the coming days with temperature likely to shoot up to 47°C in the interior part of the region.