Sindh announces restrictions to stem Covid spread on Eid

The Sindh Home Department notified on Friday a set of restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

“Activities related to Eid are very likely to contribute to the spread of disease and accordingly it was decided at NCOC to take further measures to reduce mobility/movement during forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr,” a notification issued by the department read.

Following are the measures the department has notified, effective from May 9 to May 16.

There shall be no unnecessary movement of people and gathering of any kind at any place

All tourist spots, picnic places, including beaches (Hawksbay, Sandspit, Sea View etc), and recreational park shall remain closed for public.

There will be a ban on all kinds of public transport i.e. within city, inter-city and inter-provincial.

However private vehicles, taxis, cabs, and rickshaws will be allowed to operate

Transportation of goods is also exempted from the ban.All markets, businesses and shops shall remain closed during this period except essential services.

Special Eid Bazaars and Chand-Raat Bazaars as well as mehndi, jewelry and ornaments shops etc shall remain closed.