Sindh announces raise in pensions in 2024 Budget

KARACHI – In another move aimed at providing relief amidst record inflation, the Sindh government has announced pensions increase of up to 17.5 percent for former government employees.

Unveiling the provincial budget with a total outlay of Rs2.24 trillion, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said 17.5 percent had been proposed in the pensions. The Centre also approved the same increase in pensions on Friday.

Chief Minister also proposed a hike of 35 percent in salaries of employees of Grades 1 to 16 while a 30 percent increase for officers of Grade 17 and above.

The decision comes as the government recognises the hardships faced by the economically disadvantaged sections of society.