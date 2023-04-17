Sindh announces holiday in schools, colleges on April 18

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday for all educational institutions on April 18 (tomorrow) on the account of Shab-e-Qadar.

In a notification, the School, Education and Literacy Department of the country’s southeastern region said “In pursuance of the decision of the Steering Committee Meeting of the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, held on 22nd February 2022, all government and private educational institutions […] shall remain closed on Tuesday 18th April 2023 on account of Shab-e-Qadar (27th Ramadan, 1444)”.

Shab-e-Qadr is observed throughout the country with a lot of reverence and humility, the night of blessings and benediction, considered to be equal to praying for 1000 months.

It is believed to be the most sacred night of Holy Month and Muslims observed this night with congregational prayers in mosques. Special prayers and religious discussions used to hold, as people seek mercy and blessings of Allah SWT.

Earlier, the federal government announced a five-day holiday on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fit that will start on April 21 for 5 days.