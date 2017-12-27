Sindh announces holiday on BB’s death anniversary

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Wednesday on account of 10th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Benazir, twice elected as the prime minister of Pakistan, was assassinated on December 27, 2007, as she returned in the wake of tending to a mammoth rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh. Shots were heard, followed by a suicide blast at the venue, which left the former premier among nearly two dozen others dead.

The PPP has been commemorating the 10th death anniversary of its late leader, regarding which it has organised a central ceremony in Bhutto’s ancestral village Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana district of Sindh. All arrangements have been finalised for the event marking the death anniversary, while caravans of party workers have been enrouted to Larkana to pay their respects to their late leader.

A meeting of the PPP central executive council is scheduled for on Tuesday at the Naudero House in Larkana, for which key party members have already arrived in Larkana. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will jointly preside over the meeting. The anniversary observances will start with a ‘Mushaira’ at 1 pm, followed by a condolence rally at 4 pm on Wednesday. The rally would be addressed by Zardari and Bilawal.