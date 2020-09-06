Sindh announces appointment of district administrators

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

The government of Sindh on Sunday appointed administrators in all districts of the province after the local councils completed their mandated tenure in the province. The local government bodies in the province had completed their four-year term on August 30th. Sindh Local Government Department notified an end to the term of local councils in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday talking to media announced that Local Government Secretary Iftikhar Shallwani will be appointed as administrator of Karachi. Talking to journalists, the chief minister said that his government has decided to appoint Shallwani as Karachi administrator and a notification to this effect will be issued shortly.

The provincial government has now appointed Iftikhar Shallwani, a former commissioner of Karachi, as the administrator of the port city. Sindh Services and General Administration Department has issued notification for the posting. The deputy commissioners concerned have been appointed administrators of six District Municipal Corporations in Karachi.

According to the notification, Ganhwar Leghari has been appointed administrator of District Council Karachi.