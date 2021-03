KARACHI – Additional Inspector General (IG), Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon unveiled the plaque and also planted a tree in Agha Khan Park on the occasion of inauguration of CCTV Command and Control Room along with Pakistan Observer’s Editor-in- Chief Faisal Zahid Malik on Wednesday.

DIG Javed Akbar Riaz, SSP Clifton Zubair Nazir, PPP leader Najmi Alam, Voice of Karachi President Abdul Basit Mundia and others were present on the occasion.