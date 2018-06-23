Sindh AG, AAG resign

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Advocate General of Sindh Barrister Zamir Hussain Ghumro and Additional Advocate General Sindh Malik Naeem Iqbal resigned from their posts on Friday.

In his resignation, Ghumro stated, “Glad that I have served the province of Sindh for more than two years with dedication and integrity and defended its constitutional rights before the superior courts.”

According to Ghumro, he tendered his resignation to the provincial government before the caretaker government setup took over, but he was asked to continue his job in the interest of the province.

“I must appreciate the elected provincial government of Sindh and the leadership under which it was working who reposed full confidence in me and served the masses of Sindh despite heavy odds against democratic setup,” he said.

The resignation of advocate general who is the chief law officer of Sindh government has come to the forefront following remarks made by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday asking Ghumro, “Sindh government has finished its tenure, but you are still working on the same post.”

Sources privy to the development say that after chief justice’s remarks, the advocate general and his assistant held a meeting with the caretaker chief minister and later also suggested them to tender the resignation.