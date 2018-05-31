Sindh a citadel of Bhuttoism: Bilawal

Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has the Sindh province was a citadel of Bhuttoism, which binds the people of all colours, creed and religions and announced a total rout out opponents from the province in 2018 general elections.

The PPP Chairman said that his Party will win elections in all the four provinces overwhelmingly to form next elected governments in Center and provinces as well.

The Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President PPP-P Asif Ali Zardari jointly headed the Parliamentary Board which conducted interviews from hundreds of Party aspirants from three divisions including Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad for different National and Provincial Assemblies seats at Bilawal House on Wednesday. Other members of the Board present during the interviews included President PPP Women Wing Faryal Talpur, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Khursheed Shah, Murad Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi and Shagufta Jumani.

Bilawal said all the members who have applied for Party tickets are equally respectable for the Party and the Parliamentary Board will decide the tickets after looking into the collective Party interest, ground realities, political and electoral strategy of the Party