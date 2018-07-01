Sind govt must enhance OZT money to meet new needs

Chairman DMC Central has presented a balanced budget of Rs.7,630,654,600 for the fiscal year 2018-19.

However, negligence of Government of Sindh had compelled Municipal Institutions to findout new ways of income so as to meet the needs of the present time, said Rehan Hashmi.

He further told that OZT (Octory District Tex) money had been staying at a freezing point whereas the cost of living, exchange rate of US Dollar and other hikes in the cost of necessities f life had increased considerably.

In such a situation, non cooperative attitude of Sindh Government compelled the DMC Administration to search for new ways of income to render municipal services to the common people better than the past. In present budget construction and communication have been given most priority.

However during this year DMC Central is going to establish Specialists’ Clinics to facilitate the common people with the latest equipments and the expert doctors and surgeons.

IT command and control system is to be established in a modern way to monitor every movement and activities under gone within the jurisdiction of DMC Central.

Rehan Hashmi also apprised the meeting of the performance of the DMC Central that had been given throughout the year in respect of cleaning and other municipal works. In the budget, expected income is shown as Rs. 7,630,654,600/- where as expected expenditure are given as Rs.7, 629,124,650/.—NNI

