Sincere steps for Kashmir solution urged

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSm), Zafar Akbar Butt has said that all stakeholders of Kashmir dispute should take sincere steps to settle the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Zafar Akbar Butt chairing a meeting of his party, JKSM, in Srinagar after his prolonged illegal detention, said people of Kashmir are not war-mongers, however, prevailing bloodshed has pushed them to the wall.

He demanded immediate halt to bloodshed and repeal of all black laws which provide free hand to Indian troops to kill Kashmiris, saying it is the moral obligation of India to create conducive atmosphere for talks and release all illegally detained resistance leaders and activists.

He said no body on earth can deny the necessity of talks between all its stakeholders, however, mere slogans can never deliver any good; instead sincere steps are needed to settle the dispute.—KMS