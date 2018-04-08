Sinai resorts pin hopes on Russia’s return

Dubai

Flights from Russia are about to resume for the first time since Oct. 31, 2015, when an Airbus A321, operated by the Russian airline Kogalymavia, crashed after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh airport. All 224 passengers and crew were killed in what Egyptian authorities said was a Daesh bomb attack. The Sinai tourism trade, which relied heavily on Russian tourists seeking winter sun, was decimated by the attack.

Now hotels in Egypt, particularly those along the Red Sea, are gearing up for the return of Russian tourists with the resumption of flights — even as analysts warn that it could take months to regain visitor numbers. Aeroflot said last month that it would resume services to Cairo from Moscow with three flights a week from April.—Agencies