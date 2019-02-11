Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of discussion in the media about the ‘Sin-Tax’ being proposed for the cigarette producers in Pakistan. Recently, the Anti-smoking activists called for heavier taxation on tobacco products. They presume that such a decision will discourage the habit of smoking. However, the fact of the matter is complete opposite and ironically whenever taxes are raised on this large but susceptible industry, consumers react in a peculiar manner.

Higher taxation on the legitimate manufacturers of cigarettes, will lead the consumers to avoid the legitimate cigarettes and switch to low-priced, tax-evading products. Hence, higher taxes on this industry will not only discourage the consumption of legal products but in reality will create a heavier burden on the public-health expenditure. Meaning, the volume of cigarette consumption remains the same while significantly decreasing the government revenues.

The civil society must realize that the tobacco industry in Pakistan is the highest tax-payer in Pakistan but in reality, only a few of the large manufacturers are paying all these taxes, while a much larger number of unregistered cigarette producers are not paying any taxes and are selling their cigarettes at much lower prices than the minimum price set by the government.

All of us endorse that the ratio of taxes on the tobacco industry should be kept high, in order to discourage the consumption of cigarettes. However, before raising the taxes on the few companies, the government and civil societies must take collaborative and effective measures to reduce this illegal trade of cigarettes so that the health expenditure is kept at a minimum in the longer run.

SIRAJ MUNEER SOOMRO

Via email

