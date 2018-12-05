Sin tax to be imposed on tobacco products

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sin tax on tobacco products is to be implemented by the government, as announced on Tuesday by Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Khan.

Addressing the participants of 9th Public Health Conference at Health Service Academy, the federal minister revealed: “We are sending a sin tax bill in the National Assembly in which taxes would be imposed on cigarettes and tobacco products.”

He went on to add the accumulated tax would be invested on the youth in terms of their human development as well as in education.

The notion of sin tax on products containing elements of tobacco, has also been materialized in Philippines, it was revealed.

