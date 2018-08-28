SimSim, EFU Life join hands towards inclusive insurance

Staff Reporter

Lahore

SimSim has entered into a collaboration with EFU Life for providing Life Insurance cover to its customers. This platform is revolutionizing digital commerce growth in Pakistan and has been focusing on providing reliable cost effective services to its customers which is evident from its recent campaign focusing on free funds transfers. The signing ceremony was recently held in Lahore.

The aim of this partnership is to provide customers relief from the complicated process of subscribing and claiming insurance. SimSim will offer a simple and intuitive subscription process using which customers can buy insurance in just a few clicks. It intends to build insurance in the customer journey through various new and innovative ways. Life insurance in Pakistan is often perceived as an extra expense and a tedious task to obtain, however this collaboration aims to change that mindset.

EFULife, a leading Life Insurance Company has been a proponent of insurance services being offered over digital channels and is actively exploring different models to incorporate Insurtech in the customer life cycle. While sharing his views on the collaboration with SimSim, Mr Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Chief Strategy Officer, EFU Life, stated,“We are delighted to join hands with SimSim. Our collaboration is a major step towards the goal of financial inclusion and exploring Insurtech in Pakistan. Through this technology driven platform, our mutual, potential customers will be able to avail insurance in an exceedingly stress-free manner. I’m confident that this partnership will serve to benefit all parties involved but the biggest winner here is most definitely the customer.”

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Tughral A. T. Ali the Head Branchless Banking at FINCA said, “We are proud to have EFU Lifeon board as our partner. Our aim is to provide our customers with a one-stop hassle-free insurance service.

Share on: WhatsApp