Simona Halep is starting to look like her true self at Wimbledon after overcoming Amanda Anisimova to reach the tournament’s semis.

The former Champion overcame the American 6-2, 6-4 as she continues her quest for her first triumph on the grass courts since 2019.

Anisimova, meanwhile, failed to add much to the tournament-leading 108 winners against Halep who feels at home on grass and is yet to drop a set in these championships.

From 1-1 in the opening set, Halep won five games in a row to start the rout as errors started to mount for Anisimova leaving her a set down after just 30 minutes.

Things did not seem to get better for the American as the Romanian broke for the fourth time to take a 6-2 4-1 lead.

Staring at the defeat at 5-1 down, the American managed to win three games on the trot for the first time in the contest, including breaking the 2019 champion when she went to serve for the match.

Two games later Anisimova had Halep 0-40 down again on her second attempt to serve out the victory but the former World No.1 fought back to secure the win when Anisimova swiped a backhand long.

The win also happened to be Halep’s 12th consecutive win in the tournament, a streak that goes way to 2019.

Simona Halep will now take on Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon semis.

Rybakina overcame the Australian Ajla Tomljanović 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.