Simon Willis has resigned in interest of his kids, family

Mumbai

Sri Lanka’s High Performance manager Simon Willis resignation will be discussed on 16th February, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the 43-year-old Willis resignation will be tabled on Friday and will be discussed by the Committee members before it is accepted.

“Simon Willis has indeed given six months notice but this is due to a personal matter back at home that requires his presence there. He has to look after his kids and family and in their best interest only, he has resigned”, the source, speaking exclusively from Colombo, said.

Simon Willis does not have approval to say anything (at this stage) but the SLC may release the press statement once his resignation is discussed. Sri Lanka’s former coach Paul Farbace has very high regards for Willis.

Though Willis did not play international cricket, the England-born right-handed batsman played 16 First Class matches.