Former New Zealand international and current commentator Simon Doull continued his criticism of Sarfaraz Ahmed during the Quetta Gladiators’ match against the Karachi Kings at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Doull, who has aimed the bulk of his criticism this Pakistan Super League season at Sarfaraz and Quetta, criticised the Gladiators captain’s field placement during the latter stages of the first innings.

The 53-year-old made his comments when Imad Wasim and Adam Rossington were smashing Quetta’s bowlers for boundaries.

“Sarfaraz is standing there and doing nothing,” Doull first said.

“He has been struggling with his batting form. His lack of form is being reflected on his captaincy. He has struggled with upping his strike rate. So understandably, his confidence is down in the field as well,” he continued.

The New Zealander was not done and had another opportunity to call out the former Pakistani captain when he was batting.

“Guptill has been playing an anchor role so far, Sarfaraz has been worse. It is not the first time in this tournament that Sarfaraz is struggling with his strike rate,” Doull stated.

“Might be a time for a strategic retirement for Sarfaraz,” he added.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is not the only Pakistani player this season to catch flak from Simon Doull as the former pacer earlier criticized Babar Azam for not facing Muhammad Amir first up during Zalmi’s match against Kings.

Despite all this, Sarfaraz had the last laugh as Quetta defeated Kings by four wickets thanks to a 95-run stand between Sarfaraz and Martin Guptill.