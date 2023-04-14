New Zealand’s cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull has come forward and denied reports by Indian media claiming he was subject to mistreatment during his stay in the country.

Doull, who has part of the commentary panel for season 8 of the Pakistan Super League, was the subject of foreign media reports with a caption that read, Living in Pakistan is like living in jail. I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed in Pakistan without food for many days.

Britih-based sports journalist Saj Sadiq reached out to Doull for comment and he immediately poured cold water on the whole episode.

Just spoke with Simon Doull. He denies reports quoting him as saying he was not allowed to go out in Pakistan as Babar Azam fans were waiting for him and that he stayed in Pakistan without food for many days. He says that he absolutely loved his time in Pakistan, Sadiq Tweeted.

The former Kiwi international is known for speaking his mind though which has led to obloquy on many occasions. The 53-year-old has reportedly called out Babar Azam on his slow acceleration rate on many occasions even during his latest PSL stint while he also found time to critique Sarfaraz Ahmed for his body language in a game against Karachi Kings.

Despite his outspoken personality, he remains a mainstay in punditry circles currently applying his trade in India’s IPL.