Simmons, Mills to join Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad

West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons and England pacer Tymal Mills will be joining Peshawar Zalmi as replacement players for Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan, respectively.

Both Malan and Jordan have been picked for the England Twenty20 squad for their series against the Windies, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Simmons and Mills will be arriving in Dubai on Wednesday.

Lahore Qalandars have included former Netherlands batsman Ryan ten Doeschate as a cover who will also be arriving in Dubai on Wednesday.—APP

