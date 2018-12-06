Simmering Indian civil-military relations

Sultan M Hali

INDIA has been boasting that its military is totally subservient to its civilian government and has been taunting that the same is not true in Pakistan. It is a fact that previous civilian governments in Pakistan have been too busy lining their own nest and were ignoring the development of the country by skimming off from the allocated funds and remained oblivious to the genuine needs of the country. Resultantly, the military usurped power four times and directly ruled Pakistan for over thirty-two years. In the last decade, the military remained in the background but because the civilian government was engaged in massive corruption and had left a vacuum in defence matters as well as in the field of foreign policy, the Army had to step in. This is not a preferred solution but with the ongoing war on terror and growing isolation of Pakistan, the “Doctrine of Necessity” dictated that some organization step in to stem the rot and save Pakistan from ignominy and being declared a pariah state. Fortunately, the situation has reversed in the current dispensation ruling Islamabad, where the civilian government and the military are not only on the same page, but the Army is also restricting itself to its constitutional role.

Coming back to India, as the English bard, William Shakespeare said in his epic play “Hamlet” Act 1, Scene 4, where Marcellus claims: “Something is rotten in the State of Denmark”. The same is true of India, where despite its tall claims, its own media is presenting facts to the contrary. The petition by the Indian Armed Forces personnel in Indian Supreme Court, registration of FIRs, demand for immunity for Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and numerous other instances depict the indifference of the ruling junta, the BJP. Indian Central government has chosen to be insensible to the various requests made by its Armed Forces, clearly indicating that there is visible uneasiness creeping in the Civil Military Relations (MCR) in India and the exclusive interview of Indian Army Chief Gen Rawat to “Times Now” is a vivid manifestation of the same.

Ironically, India also boasts of being a “Champion of Human Rights” and the India intelligentsia proudly showcases the “democratic values and a developing society” as “facts of shining India”. Not only are India’s extremists, mostly from the ruling party BJP, a member of the Sangh Parivar wreaking havoc on the minorities comprising Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and low caste Hindus and, the Dalit but the Kashmiri Muslims have been selected for meting out the worst and most brutal treatment. The massacre of its minorities and the rape of its own women tears to shreds all its pretences of being “democratic and developing”. The demand from the Indian Armed Forces for immunity from prosecution in AFSPA-related cases is a “total contradiction and rebuke” to Indian rulers. AFSPA gives unbridled power to Indian Armed Forces to arrest, torture and even kill suspected miscreants in Kashmir and elsewhere deemed as disturbed.

General Bipin Rawat’s assertion that cases related to AFSPA may be investigated by the Armed Forces also needs to be analysed in the CMR’ context as such assertion indicates myopic attitude of Indian Armed Forces towards Civil Judiciary. The declaration also solidifies the assumption that Indian Armed Forces, due to their “extended employment in insurgency hit areas” have self-elevated their status as “stakeholders” along-with the political quarters and feel frustrated over their tarnished image as “occupational forces”. They have assumed illusions of grandeur after subjugating the unarmed and hapless Kashmiris as well as other communities striving for their rights. In an aura of false flag operations, fake encounters and subduing the weak and oppressed, Indian Armed Forces have started believing that they are a mighty army capable of taking on the role of a regional as well as world power. They blinked first in the Doklam standoff with the Chinese. They launched fictitious attacks against imaginary targets in Pakistan and tried to fool themselves as well as a gullible nation that they conducted surgical strikes against Pakistan. Now they have put on a defiant stance to their own government and judiciary, who for a change and under growing criticism by international Human Rights organizations were considering revisiting the draconian AFSPA and making it milder.

In a highly officious manner, Bipin Rawat stated that “time has not come for any rethink on AFSPA or making some of its provisions milder.” He asserted that the Army has been taking adequate precautions in protecting human rights while operating in disturbed areas like Jammu and Kashmir. The 200 martyrs, and 3600 blinded Kashmiri youth protesting the brutal assassination of Burhan Wani under Rawat’s watch, his rewarding Major Nitin Gogol for using a hapless Kashmiri youth as human shield, tied to his military jeep’s bonnet, speak volumes for his false proclamation. Rawat belongs to the military cabal of Indian officer who were raised with the frustration of looking at Pakistan as a hard nut to crack because of its capabilities and superior morale and training. To justify the existence of 1.2 million Indian Army and a budget of 60 billion USDs, Rawat would like to call the shots, democracy, CMR and human rights be damned. General Rawat, with his twisted and warped philosophy on Indian-occupied Kashmir and seeking AFSPA immunity, will doom him to be equated with former Croatian General Mirko Norac, who was executed for HR abuses.

—The writer is retired PAF Group Captain and a TV talk show host.

