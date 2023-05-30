Silver Jubilee of Takbeer Day celebrated

The Silver Jubilee of Takbeer Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Dalbandin area of Chagai district of Balochistan. In this regard, FC Balochistan South Sector Headquarters North organized various events in Dalbandin along with the district administration.

The ceremony was attended by high civil and military officials, local elders, youth and a large number of people.

The celebrations began with the National Anthem on the intervening night of May 27 and 28.

This was followed by folk music, local dances to the beat of drums, futsal matches between regional clubs and fireworks displays. At the end of the ceremony, FC Balochistan South distributed prizes to the winning team and the players who showed excellent performance.

A ceremony was held on the morning of May 28 at the Raskhu memorial built on the occasion of Takbeer Day, which began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers for the country’s survival and security. Elders of the region expressed their views in the ceremony.

The people of Alao Dalbandin took out a dignified car rally along with the civil administration, Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan.