Silkbank signs MoU with Thai Airways

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Silkbank Limited, having a substantial market share of the Credit Cards, signed an agreement with THAI Airways. Silkbank Credit Card holders can now avail attractive discounts when paying for their Thai Airways ticket with their Credit Card.

The ceremony was held at Silkbank Head Office in Karachi where Mr. Nouman Butt (Head of Alliances, Loyalty and New Initiatives, Silkbank) along with his team and Mr. Uzman Naveed Choudhary (Company Secretary) met Mr. Natthakorn Chunhacha (Country Manager Pakistan, THAI Airways) to sign the agreement.