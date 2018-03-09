Silkbank net profit up by 54pc

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Board of Directors of Silkbank Limited, in its meeting held here recently, reviewed the performance of the Bank and approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Bank has posted a Profit before Tax of Rs1,387 million and a Profit after Tax of Rs1,135 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. This translates into a growth of 54% over 2016.

This performance was driven by a formidable growth of 26% in Net Interest Income, with Non-Interest Income also reflecting an impressive rise of 33%.

During the year, deposits increased from Rs23.5 billion to Rs110.3 billion. This included a significant growth of 33% in CASA of Rs16.8 billion. The Non-Performing Loans to Advances Ratio reduced to a low of 6.5% as of December 31, 2017.

The Bank has increased its distribution footprint by opening 35 new branches both on the Islamic and conventional side, at strategic locations all over the country, which should significantly enhance the Bank’s ability to mobilize deposits.

In order to provide a platform to cater the unbanked population, the Bank has established a digital banking unit to increase its outreach in the millennial population, which is currently in its pilot stage.