The Board of Directors of Silkbank Limited in their February28, 2019meeting declared an Operating Profit of Rs.3.146billion,with a Profit After Tax of Rs.1.330billion for the year ended December 31, 2018, reflecting a growth of 17% over the previous year.

Net interest income grew by Rs.1.119billion reflecting a growth of20%whereas Non Funded Income increased by 16% over the corresponding period last year. Gross advances increased by Rs.13.43billion reflecting a 15% growth for the year. Deposits substantially increased by Rs. 22.39 billion versus last year, taking the total deposit base to Rs.132.66 billion. CASA deposits significantly improved from 61.5% in Dec 2017 to 67.3% in Dec 2018, reflecting continued customer confidence in the Bank.

Silkbank maintains an upward trajectory in its growth and profitability and the Board is optimistic that Silkbank will maintain a strong growth momentum going forward.

