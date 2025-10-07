Silk Road Forum delegates captivated by Yunnan’s landscapes and cultural wealth

Forum combined high-level dialogue with immersive cultural experiences

Wang Hu Kunming, China

The southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan played host to the Silk Road Cultural and Tourism Forum 2025, welcoming media professionals, journalists, and cultural representatives from more than 80 countries.

Held in Kunming, known as the City of Eternal Spring, the forum combined high-level dialogue with immersive cultural experiences, offering delegates a unique perspective on China’s integration of heritage, innovation, and sustainable development.

The event was held in conjunction with the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on the Belt and Road, a flagship component of the global Belt and Road Initiative. During the gathering, 20 journalists from across the world were presented with the Silk Road Global News Award 2025 in recognition of their contributions to international media cooperation. Among the honorees was Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the Pakistan Observer, who was celebrated for his efforts in promoting global media partnerships.

Yunnan, which shares borders with Vietnam, Myanmar, and Laos, is widely recognised for its breathtaking natural beauty, ecological diversity, and rich cultural heritage. Delegates participated in curated visits across the province, experiencing both traditional village life and modern development projects. One of the major highlights was a tour of Baoshan, home to some of the world’s finest Arabica coffee. Delegates explored premium estates including the Beaton Gaoligong Boutique Coffee Estate, Baoshan Coffee Museum, Gongjian Coffee Estate in Xinzhai Village, and Ache Coffee in Tianwan. The visits offered insight into Yunnan’s rise as a global player in coffee production, supported by advanced agricultural methods, cutting-edge processing facilities, and strong branding.

In Kunming, delegates walked the Dianchi Greenway and visited ecological and cultural sites such as Baofeng Wetland, Niulian Fishing Village, and a stargazing camp. These sites demonstrated how Yunnan integrates environmental preservation with community-based tourism. Delegates also toured the International Flora Auction Trading Center and Douhan Flower Market, Asia’s largest fresh-cut flower hub, where they observed the province’s modern agricultural logistics and innovation in floriculture. Additional visits to the Kunming Urban Planning Exhibition Hall and Dazhangglamping site reflected the province’s commitment to lifestyle-oriented, eco-friendly tourism development. As the journey continued, delegates were immersed in centuries-old traditions at Heshun Ancient Town and SimolaWa Village in Tengchong, where cultural diversity and ethnic heritage remain vibrant. Visits to the iconic Mangshi Golden Pagoda and Silver Pagoda left a lasting impression on participants, highlighting the spiritual and architectural richness of the region. The Longjiang Water Conservancy Hub Project showcased China’s strategic efforts in sustainable infrastructure, water management, and regional connectivity.

Delegates also explored the Grass Bridge and Waterbridge sections of the Dianchi Greenbelt, and the Daichwangzhi Innovative Development Demonstration Zone in Yangpu District. These projects were praised as examples of forward-thinking urban planning and environmentally responsible development. A visit to the People’s City Practice Exhibition Hall in Shanghai and a walk along the Yangpu River further illustrated China’s advancements in community-centered urban renewal and green development models.

The forum concluded with a cultural gala at the Haigeng Convention Center, featuring traditional performances and storytelling centered around the Belt and Road Initiative. Delegates applauded the artistic expression of shared values, mutual respect, and international cooperation that underpin the initiative’s global vision. Throughout their journey in Yunnan, delegates expressed admiration for the seamless blend of ancient traditions with modern progress. From agriculture and infrastructure to culture and urban planning, Yunnan stood out as a living example of sustainable growth, ecological consciousness, and cultural harmony. The event reaffirmed China’s role as a key driver of global connectivity, with Yunnan as a vibrant and inspiring showcase of what is possible through openness, collaboration, and innovation.