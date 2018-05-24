Silk Bank inks strategic partnership agreement with JGI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Silkbank Limited, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Jubilee General Insurance for its Credit Card Holders to avail purchase, travel and motorbike protection insurance policies against purchases through Silkbank Shop Smart Installment Plan.

The signing ceremony was held at Silkbank Head Office in Karachi. Group Head, Retail Banking- Silkbank, Shahram Raza Bakhtiari and Head, Branch Development & Coordination -Jubilee General Insurance, Azfar Arshad signed the agreement and the ceremony was attended by representatives from both organizations.