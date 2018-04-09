Silent cries of children

Balochistan is the province where we see the children suffering harsh conditions and various woes. Whether it is child labour or child marriage, they are the victim. Unfortunately, we have no such good luck like the other provinces of Pakistan to talk for the support of the children of Balochistan because no one bothers to listen to us. It has been a long time that the children of Balochistan are being married in very early age but has anyone done something yet to stop it? The number of children working as labourers in Balochistan is the highest if compared with other provinces despite having been very small population.

The child labour and marriage rates are increasing on a daily basis just because of inaction on the part of the sleeping government of Balochistan. The children have been crying silently and bearing atrocious conditions just in the hope that one day someone will listen to us. Thus, I would like to end up with requesting the government of Balochistan to be aware of our woes and solve them as soon as possible so that we can feel free in our own territory with smiles, not cries.

ALI JAN MAQSOOD

Via email

