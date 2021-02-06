‘Silence tantamount to supporting oppressors,’ Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin on Indian farmer’s protest

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah become the latest celebrity to lend support to the weeks long protest being staged by Indian farmers against the controversial farm bills passed by the BJP-led government.

Naseeruddin Shah in a recent interview also took aim at the fellow actors for keeping mum on the issue, which has created uproar across the country, adding: “I see common people joining the farmers protest”.

The Bollywood star says, “In the end, you will not hear the words of your enemies but the silence of your friends,” adding: “To say that it is not a personal matter would not be right at all”.

“If our farmers are sitting on protest in the bitter cold we cannot turn a blind eye to them. I am sure that the farmer protest will gain momentum and everyone will join in. This will definitely happen. Being silent is tantamount to supporting an oppressor. I believe this.”

Talking about biggies of the industry, he said: “The towering personalities of our film industry are extremely silent over all this. They believe that they may lose something if they speak up. When you have earned enough to provide for seven generations, How much will you lose?”

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sunil Shetty and others came out in the support of the government when international stars including Rihanna expressed support to farmers.

Tens of thousands of young and old farmers have blocked roads heading into New Delhi for longer than two months, hiding in tractors from the cold, to demand the withdrawal of three legislations passed in September last year, which farmers say will finish their livelihoods by bringing India’s vast agricultural sector under corporate control.