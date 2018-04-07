Silence of Kashmir Committee

In the past few days there has been a resurgence of brutalities committed against people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir which has resulted in over 20 shahadats and hundreds injured. So ghastly has been the intensity of attacks against unarmed protesting citizens that scores have suffered permanent disabilities. It is no coincidence that this gruesome crackdown by Indian troops follows killing of scores of Palestinians in Gaza by occupying Israeli army. Ever since 22 year old Burhan Wani was brutally killed in an encounter with Indian security forces on 8 July 2016, he has emerged as folk hero and there has been rise in widespread protests, causing unrest in the Valley. The least that was expected from Kashmir Committee was moral and diplomatic support. What is shocking is complete silence by Maulana Fazalur Rahman who has headed Kashmir Committee since August 2009, being the choice of both PPP and PML-N governments. Kashmir Committee was formed in 1993 and headed by veteran leader Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan. The primary objective of KC was to internationally highlight brutalities faced by people of occupied J&K and canvass support for their right of self-determination as per UN Resolutions, in coordination with our ambassadors especially those deputed to Washington, London and UN. It is the choice of individuals appointed as Chairman of Kashmir Committee which reflects upon commitment of various governments to Kashmir cause and their right of self-determination. Amongst those who have served as Chairman of Kashmir Committee were Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Hamid Nasir Chatta and Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

