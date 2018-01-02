SIL students gain brilliant results

Staff Reporter

Continuing its tradition of academic excellence, the School of International Law has once again been commended on achieving a brilliant result in this academic year. Earning a total of 2 First Class honors degrees, out of the 15 awarded worldwide has been an immense achievement in itself, for our institution. Along with that students at SIL have been able to achieve 2 overall distinctions, i.e. the highest score in that particular subject, and have also been awarded with the highest marks in a total of 4 modules.

School of International Law received a letter of commendation for outstanding accomplishments from Dr. Mary Stiasny, the Pro Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the International Programmes, at the University of London.

“I found the School of International Law to be the best fit for me not only because of their faculty and academic success but also their endeavour to provide a complete law school experience which entails going beyond the textbooks. In the three years, I found the faculty to live up to my expectations and the teachers were readily available to help in case I didn’t understand anything. Here, I must admit that had it not been for this institute I wouldn’t have had the chance to score a first class let alone aim for it. I am eternally grateful to the management and the faculty to have made me realize my true potential,” says Shayan Ahmed, one of the first class achiever. Zoha Shahid, who earned a 2.1 degree, says, “The complete law school experience with the School of International law has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life.