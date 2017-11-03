Sikhs thank Pakistan for making best arrangements

Guru Nanak’s birth celebrations; 3000 Sikh pilgrims arrive

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Over 3,000 Sikh Yatrees arrived here at Wagha Railway Station on Thursday through special trains to celebrate 548th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Gi. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq received the Sikh pilgrims warmly. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Bishon Singh, Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Khan Wazir, other board officials were also present.

Talking to the media, the ETPB chairman, welcoming the Sikh yatrees from India and other countries, said that the arrangements for the celebrations have been finalised by ETPB. The board would provide foolproof security, transport, accommodation and other basic facilities to the Sikh Yatrees. Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB) has completed renovation of the gurdawaras and all-out facilities will be provided to the Yatrees.

The ETPB officials told that special security, stay and food arrangements had been made for sikh yatrees. Yatrees said that arrangements to facilitate yatrees are being improved day by day and as a result, the number of yatrees is increasing. ‘We are thankful to the Government of Pakistan for making the best arrangements and protecting their religious places,’ they said. To a question, he said that Pakistan wanted improvement in relations with its neighbouring countries.

Speaking on the occasion, group leader Sardar Gurmeet Singh said Sikh yatrees felt happiness in Pakistan and they have come here with the message of love, peace, friendship and harmony. ‘Pakistan is the land of Sikh Gurus and Sikhs love this land. We are always welcomed here with love and it is a true example of Sikh-Muslim friendship,’ he added. Soon after their arrival, the Sikh yatrees left for Janum Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib at Nankana Sahib. The main function of the festival will be held at Nankana Sahib on November 4 where the yatrees will perform their rituals. After that, the Sikh yatrees will leave for Punja Sahib Hassanabdal and perform their rituals. The yatrees will come back to Lahore on November 9.