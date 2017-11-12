Sikhs return with fond memories

Islamabad

More than 2000 Sikh pilgrims have returned India after celebrating birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee in Lahore. The pilgrims departed for their country on three special trains at Lahore railway station for which strict security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiqul Farooq was also present on the occasion, a private news channel reported.

During the visit, the devotees also paid respect at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. They said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and that they were warmly welcomed by the people living there.

They also expressed wish to come again to Pakistan. Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims had come to Pakistan with the message of love, peace, friendship and harmony. Every year, devotees from all over the world gather at Punjab, Pakistan to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.—INP