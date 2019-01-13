‘Sikhs for Justice’ condemns attack on Chinese consulate

Staff Reporter

An international advocacy group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) has sent a letter to Islamabad based Chinese Ambassador condemning the Indian intelligence agency Research And Analysis Wing (RAW) for its disruptive role in funding and executing attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi. SFJ has offered Pak Rs1 million to the families of the security personnel killed in Nov 23, 2018 attack.

SFJ, which is running a campaign “Referendum 2020” to liberate Punjab from the Indian occupation in its January 12th Communiqué to Chinese ambassador states, “For the last three decades India is working to disturb peace, security and stability of the region involving China, Afghanistan and Pakistan through waging proxy wars and unleashing terrorism in foreign lands.”

“India’s involvement in terrorist attacks is nothing new for the Sikh community as it has suffered numerous terrorist attacks planned and carried out by the Indian intelligence agencies including 1985 Air India (Kanishka) bombing in Canada,” the SFJ Communiqué further states.

