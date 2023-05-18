‘Sikhs for Justice’ calls for mass emailing to stop Srinagar G20 summit

Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has called upon freedom fighters in Indian occupied Kashmir to block Srinagar International Airport in order to sensitize G20 delegates arriving to attend the summit in the occupied Kashmir.

The SFJ, an international human rights advocacy group working for the realization of right to self-determination, has released a video by New York based lawyer and SFJ’s Counsel General Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Mr Pannun says in the video: “G20 Nations, Kashmir is not India and India is illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir. India is setting up your delegates to go to Sri Nagar 22nd to 24th. Indian security forces are planning to kill Kashmiri Hindus and then they are going blame Kashmiri freedom fighters and Pakistan for that. India is planning a terror attack, that’s why they are meeting in Srinagar.”

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun asks Kashmiris in the video to block Srinagar airport and “expose the violence and genocide, expose the killings of Kashmiris, expose the rape of Kashmiri women. Now is the time.”

The SFJ has also launched a dedicated email site https://g20boycottkashmir.org/ to send emails urging G20 Ambassadors to “Boycott Kashmir Summit” and “Save Kashmiri Pundits” as Indian forces are planning a terror attack to blame Kashmiri freedom fighters and Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

The letter addressed to the G20 ambassadors, by the SFJ, says: “We are writing to you today to alert you that Indian agencies might orchestrate and perpetrate violent incident on Kashmiri Pundit community in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir during or on the heels of upcoming G20 Summit and blame it on Pakistan in order to defame her as well as to vilify the freedom movement of the Kashmiri Muslims who are already living under Indian occupation in the conditions which have been categorised as “Brink of Genocide” by the Genocide Watch.https://www.genocidewatch.com/single-post/kashmir-is-on-the-brink-of-genocide-warns-american-scholar.—PR