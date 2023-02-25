Sikhs announce another pro-Khalistan referendum on March 19

On the heels of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gearing up to host Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, pro-Khalistan secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has announced to hold Khalistan Referendum voting in Brisbane, Australia, on March 19th after a strong show of over 55,000 Australian Sikhs at Federation Square, Melbourne two weeks ago. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Sikhs for Justice General Counsel declared that the March 19th “Battlefield – Brisbane” Khalistan Referendum Voting Centre is dedicated to Shaheed Bhai Harmeet Singh Bhaowal and Shaheed Bibi Baljinder Kaur who were bombed to death along with their nine months old son Pavittar Singh on December 05, 1992 by the Indian Police forces in Haryana.

“While Modi regime is pursuing Violence to crush the Khalistan Referendum, SFJ is using voting to resolve decades-old conflict between the Sikhs and the Union of India,” stated SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a video message.

“We urge PM Albanese to educate Modi that in democracy, seeking secession and independence through voting cannot be labelled as terrorism,” added Pannun, the New York based Attorney at Law who has been leading a global campaign for the creation of Khalistan.

SFJ announced that scores of November 1984 Sikh Genocide victim families from 32 Block Tirlokpuri, Delhi will be travelling to Brisbane to campaign for March 19 Khalistan Referendum voting.

Trilokpuri is the neighborhood of Delhi where during November 1984 Hindu death squads were led by Congress leader Bhagat and BJP leader Ram Jain, a close associate of PM Vajpayee, the then head of BJP. The death squads necklaced to death over 450 Sikh men and gang raped 100 plus Sikh women in broad day light in the presence of police.