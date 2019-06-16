Staff Reporter

Lahore

Sikhs all over the world are worried over India deliberately delaying the construction of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan and India are yet finalise modalities for the construction of the corridor that is aimed at easing travel for Indian pilgrims visiting one of the holiest sites of the Sikh faith in Pakistan.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib – located in the Kartarpur area of Narowal district of Punjab – is the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Devji, and one of the holiest shrines of the Sikh community

Pakistan has completed about 60% construction of the project. However, on the other side of the border, work on Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in India is being carried out at a snail’s pace.According to sources, the corridor is unlikely to be completed on time because of the internal strife and politics of India. However, there are chances that the corridor may see a ceremonial opening by November this year.