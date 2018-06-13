Sikh yatrees visit Sucha Sauda

Sikh yatrees, who are in Pakistan currently for performance of their religious rites, visited Such Sauda Farooqabad on Tuesday. Earlier, they were at Gurdwara Janum Asthan Nankana Sahib to performe special rituals.? From Farooqabad, the yatrees will reach Lahore by a special train and stay at Gurdwara Dera Sahib.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) provides all facilities including security, accommodation, residential, food and transport facilities to the yatrees every year. A medical team is also available to the yatrees in case of any health or medical emergency.—APP

