Sikh Yatrees to visit Pakistan on April 12

Staff Reporter

As many as 3,000 Sikh yatrees will arrive Pakistan from all-over the world on April 12, to attend Besakhi festival at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesman, Aamir Hashmi said that all arrangements including accommodation, journey, medical facilities, currency exchange and other had been completed.

The local Sikh community, EPTB and other officials would warmly welcome the Sikh yatrees on their arrival at Wahga Railway Station, he said.

He said that soon after their arrival, the yatrees would leave for Punja Sahib, Hasanabadal, where they would stay for three days.

The central ceremony of the Besakhi festival would be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib on April 14, where Sikh yatrees would perform their rituals, he added.

They would also visit Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahab, and Sucha Sauda, Farooqabad the next day, before visiting Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on the 18th, and Kartarpur Narowal on the 19th, the spokesman further added.